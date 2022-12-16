M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 373 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 87.8% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $155.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.65. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

