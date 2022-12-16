M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

