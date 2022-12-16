Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

MU opened at $52.04 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

