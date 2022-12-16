Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Amundi’s Largest Position

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,434,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 617,956 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Amundi’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Amundi’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,942,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $249.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

