Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,009,106 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,283 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.1% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,543,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,662,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $9,502,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 947,955 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $292,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

