Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 928 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $104,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

