Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,083,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $338.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,150 shares of company stock worth $68,603,899 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.15.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

