Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 139.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,188 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $78,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 2.2 %

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

