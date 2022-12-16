NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO Buys $234,746.05 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 29,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NanoString Technologies Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.36. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NanoString Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

