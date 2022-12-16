National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,110 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

Shares of NESR stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.