National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Director Chad Leroy Meisinger Purchases 30,000 Shares

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.