National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Director Chad Leroy Meisinger Purchases 30,000 Shares

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

