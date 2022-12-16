National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 99,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

