NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells $1,071,735.42 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Miguel Arechabala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $85.81 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after acquiring an additional 482,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.