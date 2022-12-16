NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,258 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

