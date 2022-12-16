ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207,650 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after acquiring an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

