Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Holdings Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 532.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,529 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Down 3.5 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

