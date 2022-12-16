PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,715 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMT. B. Riley raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jonestrading downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.89%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

