Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $578,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

