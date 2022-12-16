Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

