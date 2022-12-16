PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Sells $327,813.53 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 85,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $327,813.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,952,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLBY Group Price Performance

PLBY Group stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Builders Union LLP boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Builders Union LLP now owns 3,637,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 3,011,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 832.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,469,987 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

