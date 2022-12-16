PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 45.7% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $146,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 98,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,606,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

