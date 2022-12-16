Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,391 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hershey by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $234.14 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $185.72 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.36 and a 200-day moving average of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

