Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in Five9 by 175.4% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after acquiring an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 139.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after acquiring an additional 385,846 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 78.9% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $37,438,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $576,933.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $576,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,934 shares of company stock worth $1,695,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.64. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $144.24.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

