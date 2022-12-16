Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,334,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after buying an additional 469,969 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after buying an additional 524,826 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,224 shares of company stock worth $5,244,441. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

