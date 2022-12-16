Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 271.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,093 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 969,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

