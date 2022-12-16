Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 48.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $103.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $303.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SITM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

