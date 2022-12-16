Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,388 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

