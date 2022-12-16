Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 348.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.84 and its 200 day moving average is $143.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

