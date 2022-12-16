Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 133,766 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,766 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 17.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 166,615 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 39.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 706,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 201,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

