Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,938,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5,074.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,470,000 after buying an additional 994,836 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.00 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

