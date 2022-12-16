Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $32,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,114,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after buying an additional 90,050 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.29. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

