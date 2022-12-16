Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 131 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.91.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.89. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $200.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

