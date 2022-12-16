Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.