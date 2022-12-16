Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 2,830 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 173,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.00.

