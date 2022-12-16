Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 4,823 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

BATS NOBL opened at $91.36 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33.

