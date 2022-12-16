Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,877,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,061.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $173.17 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.52.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

