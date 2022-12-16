Private Trust Co. NA Has $384,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

