Private Trust Co. NA Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $127.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

