Private Trust Co. NA Invests $383,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.