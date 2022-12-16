Private Trust Co. NA Invests $390,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after buying an additional 2,806,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,735,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,753,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,513,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.