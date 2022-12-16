Private Trust Co. NA Invests $398,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $178,309,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,283,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,506,000 after purchasing an additional 677,190 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,121.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,437,000 after purchasing an additional 778,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,614.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,656 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

