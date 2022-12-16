Private Trust Co. NA Invests $400,000 in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,174,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869,752 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $617,452,000 after buying an additional 1,247,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,903,000 after buying an additional 491,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $475,379,000 after buying an additional 755,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 13.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,731,000 after buying an additional 1,595,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.