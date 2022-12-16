Private Trust Co. NA Invests $459,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.227 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

