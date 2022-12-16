Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Shares of ITW opened at $218.00 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

