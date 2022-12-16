Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $485,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $58,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks Price Performance

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $125.58 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $115.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

