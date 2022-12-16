Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $493,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 222,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 183.8% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 219,125 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Activity

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

