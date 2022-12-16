Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPMB. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPMB stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

