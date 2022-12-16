Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG opened at $216.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.