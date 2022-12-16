Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $32.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

