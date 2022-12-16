Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,283 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $185,365,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

NYSE PSX opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

